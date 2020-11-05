Two local incumbents retained their southwestern Wisconsin seats in Tuesday’s elections and are looking ahead to their next session.
Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, won a fourth term in the state Assembly as representative of District 51, while Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, again was victorious in Assembly District 49, which he has represented since 2011.
Contrary to party hopes, Wisconsin Republicans did not obtain supermajorities in either state chamber as of Wednesday afternoon, precluding a chance to gather enough support to override Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ veto power.
The governor and Legislature have spent the first two years of Evers’ term clashing over matters of state appropriations, gun control and prison reform, and they now face a COVID-19 pandemic that has led to record infection rates and hospitalizations. But GOP lawmakers say there is room for compromise.
“Personally, I have no problem working with the governor,” said Novak on Wednesday. “I have worked very closely with colleagues on the other side.”
Novak, who bested Blanchardville Democrat Kriss Marion, captured 15,774 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, with results from one precinct pending. Marion received 14,615.
Novak’s four-percentage-point lead is the largest margin he has earned to date.
Looking to the next legislative session, Novak said his first priority will be to develop with colleagues a response to curb the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 238,000 people statewide and killed more than 2,100. The seven-day average positivity rate is a record 30.8%.
“We need to see, do we need more funding to put into areas for testing?” Novak said.
He said he would not support any proposals that result in the closure of businesses.
Novak also intends to return to legislation developed this year by an Assembly task force on water quality, which he chaired. The group called for $10 million in appropriations to finance water-quality initiatives.
Several measures passed the Assembly but were not considered in the Senate after the body postponed its final floor session in March.
Tranel also made gains over his last two wins as the seat-holder of District 49.
During Tuesday’s election, he earned 16,663 votes, while his Democratic challenger, Shaun Murphy-Lopez, of Yuba, garnered 11,370.
Tranel anticipates the state will see a loss of revenue tied to the pandemic but declined on Wednesday to speculate on where spending reductions might occur.
“It’s very plausible that there are going to be some tough decisions that will have to be made,” he said.
Tranel is a dairy farmer. He said the pandemic highlighted weaknesses in the nation’s food supply system, such as foreign ownership of meat processing plants, which Tranel said should be reviewed by state and federal agencies.