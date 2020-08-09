A Dubuque man was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison after having been convicted by a jury of stealing more than $3,000 from his girlfriend’s elderly mother.
John C. Kraus, 56, of 620 1/2 South Grandview Ave., was sentenced Monday in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County as a habitual offender due to previous theft convictions.
He was convicted by a jury in August 2019 of one count of second- degree theft, a felony.
Kraus must serve a mandatory minimum sentence of three years of incarceration, pay restitution and damages — which will be determined at a later date — and have no contact with the victim, according to court documents.
Police in January 2018 began investigating a report of dependent adult abuse. They determined Kraus on 15 occasions withdrew money from the account of Marguerite E. Shea, 89, the mother of Kraus’ girlfriend, Susan M. Shea, 56, of 1033 Melrose Terrace.
Marguerite Shea has “severe memory loss,” according to court documents.
The amount stolen totaled $3,180, police said.
Susan Shea also was charged with dependent adult abuse. She pleaded guilty in July of 2019 and was given a five-year suspended sentence and two to five years of probation.