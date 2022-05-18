EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s city manager announced this week another outside disruption to the city’s operations.
During this week’s City Council meeting, City Manager Loras Herrig relayed that the city’s Facebook page had been temporarily suspended by the social media network.
“The city’s Facebook page is in Facebook jail,” Herrig said.
City officials use the page to share community announcements, such as details on the recent citywide garage sales and cleanup days; to provide updates on city projects; and to post City Council agendas ahead of the meetings.
The city also has streamed council meetings on the page, where they remain afterward and can be watched by residents. But Herrig said every video post of past council meetings recently was reported without merit for hate speech.
He said a user had to report each video individually, a time-consuming process, and that Facebook won’t reveal who reported the videos.
“It was frustrating to me someone would do this,” said Herrig.
He said during the meeting that the city would move away from using the Facebook page for council meetings and agendas in the wake of the incident, instead providing that content on the city website. But on Tuesday, a post on the city’s Facebook page stated, “The city apologizes for not having our videos working. We are trying to correct this problem and hope to have our meetings live for the next meeting on June 6. Thank you for your patience.”
The latest disruption comes as city officials have dealt with controversy in recent months.
Council Member Tim Fluhr was charged with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and battery for an alleged assault in late January. Three City Council members resigned in a 30-day period this spring. Mayor Randy Degenhardt took former Mayor Kirk VanOstrand to court, unsuccessfully seeking a no-contact order and saying VanOstrand had harassed him for months with demands that he fire Herrig. Fluhr also called for Herrig’s termination. And Police Chief Luke Kovacic recently requested that VanOstrand be charged with disorderly conduct for calling 911, “causing a false alarm that would result in an emergency response” during a council meeting in which a three-year contract for Herrig was approved.
Against that recent backdrop, Degenhardt shared his feelings of optimism about the future during this week’s council meeting.
“Things are moving ahead here,” he said. “I hope everyone stands behind us and gets away from the negativity of the past. Everything’s looking up.”
