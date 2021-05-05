Timmeu Lodge, the honor society of the Northeast Iowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America, will host a drive-thru Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 9, at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque.
The annual event serves as a fundraiser for Timmeu Lodge to provide service projects to the Northeast Iowa Council, according to a press release.
Families can purchase packaged breakfasts for $10, including pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, milk and juice.
The entrance fee to Eagle Point Park will be waived during the breakfast.