A Dubuque woman is accused of using drugs in the presence of a toddler.
Chelsi L. Moran, 31, of 9442 Noonan St., was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Monday in the 11000 block of Rupp Hollow Road on a warrant charging child endangerment.
Court documents state that a hair sample of Moran’s 3-year-old child tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine in March.
A hair sample taken from Moran in April tested positive for methamphetamine.
