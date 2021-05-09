PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Confronted with a deficit of about $6.3 million in the coming fiscal year, University of Wisconsin- Platteville’s top administrator said balancing its budget will require “tough decisions” that might result in the elimination of programs, services and staff positions in coming years.
“We will not balance our budget unless we reduce our workforce,” Chancellor Dennis Shields said.
All university divisions need to “reimagine what they do and deliver it with fewer people,” he added.
The loss of dollars is driven by declining student enrollment — a trend that predated the pandemic, particularly at smaller universities such as UW-P.
As they compete for an ever-declining population of collegebound students, institutions nationwide face a demographic cliff in which the number of graduating seniors is projected to decline with each high school class, reflecting falling birthrates and the hollowing out of rural communities.
The Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education projects the trend will begin in 2026 and persist through at least 2037.
It already started at UW-P, where enrollment declined more than 19% at the main campus from fall 2015 to fall 2020, dropping from 8,950 students to about 7,200.
Shields said enrollment now stands at about 6,500, a figure that administrators attributed to the continued shrinking of high school graduating classes in addition to a flood of students who decided not to attend college during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been a challenging year with many new dynamics that students may not have anticipated when they first enrolled,” said Victoria Livingston, executive director of enrollment, in a statement. “There are definitely some who are choosing to delay their education and waiting until more classes return to being in-person. Barring any resurgences of the pandemic, future enrollment changes are predicted to be steadier and in-line with general population projections.”
Shields said forecasts indicate that over the next five years, UW-P enrollment stands to drop by another 1,000 to 1,500 if no action is taken.
“This will result in a worst-case scenario,” resulting in a potential $29 million revenue loss over the same period, he said.
Personnel costs comprise 86% of the institution’s general budget, so staffing is the likeliest target for cuts. He said over the same five-year period, 180 to 300 full-time positions must be eliminated.
To absorb pandemic-related losses during the current fiscal year, which began last July, the university furloughed 1,061 employees at its main campus and two branch locations. Staffing has since declined to 984 employees.
University leaders hope to avoid layoffs by implementing a hiring freeze and leaving vacancies unfilled. Shields said he anticipates about 50 to 60 unfilled positions will remain so.
Shane Drefcinski, chairman of UW-P’s Department of Humanities, said some academic departments have had multiple positions cut in recent years, a trend he called “unsustainable.” Students ultimately incur the effects, he said, as the courses they need to graduate cannot be offered regularly.
Drefcinski said he understands the difficulties that administrators face.
“Whether they could have anticipated this better is a debatable issue,” he said.
Shields said all departments will come under scrutiny as leadership determines positions to eliminate, but not all will be treated the same.
“We need to do this strategically,” he said. “Moving forward, the harder decisions are going to be, what are our academic programs going to look like?”
Administrators will release a draft plan before the semester’s end on May 21.
“We cannot move forward and do the things we need to do if there is not transparency and openness,” Shields said.
Job reductions at Grant County’s largest employer could reverberate throughout the local economy, as would job loss at any employer, said Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp.
“The thing about UW-P is that it is a good-paying employer,” he said, noting that as employees purchase goods and services, their paychecks change hands many times over.
Perhaps lessening the blow is a job market that is in need of employees.
“Whether that fits within their skill set or degree, I just don’t know,” Brisbois said.
The loss of students also is reshaping Platteville’s housing market, where more than 93% of housing units are occupied and more than half are rentals.
Amid a general scarcity of single-family homes, rentals that formerly housed students are being sold and converted into owner-occupied units, said Joe Carroll, the city’s community development director.
However, he said continued construction of new rental units geared toward students appears to suggest that demand still exists despite enrollment loss.
Staffing cuts are being considered at the same time that UW-P is undertaking two major building projects on campus — the renovation of science building Boebel Hall for $25.4 million and the erection of the $55 million engineering building Sesquicentennial Hall.
However, construction is funded using a state allocation designated for building, not the university’s operational budget. That means those dollars cannot be used for personnel expenses, university spokesman Paul Erickson said.
Shields said he is optimistic that the Legislature will increase appropriations for the UW System in the upcoming state budget, but the system is hamstrung by a tuition freeze for in-state undergraduates, a policy that has been in place since 2013.
Gov. Tony Evers has proposed extending the freeze for an additional two years.
Shields said the university also is exploring the financing of operating costs using revenue generated by the institution’s now-$37 million endowment.
“These are challenging times,” he said. “I’ve been sweating over this budget for the last year and a half.”