The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has shut down a pair of shooting ranges, including one on Lafayette County.
The DNR announced that the 25-foot handgun ranges at Yellowstone Wildlife Area near Fayette and the Columbia County Shooting Range in Poynette were closed "until further notice due to public safety reasons and facilities' degradation."
A press release states that officials determined that the backstops at both ranges "were becoming degraded by excessive use."
"The DNR has determined that closure is necessary for the protection of the public," the release states. "DNR will investigate how best to manage the design and use of these facilities safely."
The DNR advises that the ranges likely will be closed throughout the winter. They only will reopen "if the DNR is confident in the safety of the design," the release states.