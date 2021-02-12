MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Maquoketa man is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a woman and threatening to shoot her.
Vincent D. Anderson, 25, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Court documents state that Anderson pointed a loaded handgun at the head of Jerica R. Gaskey and threatened to shoot her in the head at about 8:05 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 400 block of North Niagara Street in Maquoketa. Police reported that Anderson is a convicted felon.
His arraignment hearing is set for today.