PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As Pastor Jasmine Tesdahl looked across the crowd at the annual Alone for Christmas dinner at Lutheran Church of Peace in Platteville Sunday afternoon, she couldn’t help but feel like the group represented what Christmas was truly about.
All across the room, attendees were seated randomly at festively decorated tables, and strangers quickly turned into friends as the space filled with noise and chatter. Flashy Christmas sweaters dotted the crowd, glittering with tinsel and interesting designs.
“The focus this year really is community,” Tesdahl said of the event. “... My whole thing is connecting people to God and connecting people to each other, and a meal like this is exactly that; it’s connecting with one another on a day we’re celebrating the birth of the savior.”
About 200 people braved the snow and cold to attend the annual event, which rotates yearly between five churches in the Platteville area. Attendees talked jovially amongst themselves in between bites of turkey and carrot jello.
In addition to visitors, there were also between 50 and 65 volunteers who helped run the event, said coordinator Maggie Kleisath. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by for a visit, saying they wanted to make “one more stop before heading back to the North Pole.”
“It really shows a spirit of friendship and compassion for others,” said Ginger Bloom, of Blue River, Wis., who attended Sunday’s event with her fiance. “... I’ve been really impressed with the turnout.”
Sunday marked the 36th annual dinner and the first in-person event since 2019. The dinner was carry-out only the past two years to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Kleisath said the in-person events are a lot more work but that it’s worth it to see the smiles on everyone’s faces as they meet new friends and make connections.
“A lot of these folks live alone or, with couples, their kids live far away,” she said. “... This just makes sure that everyone has a nice Christmas dinner because it’s not always feasible for folks to make a full turkey dinner (just for themselves).”
She added that the dinner was becoming so popular that organizers were considering possibly seeking out a larger space, such as the Broske Center, for future events, although she added there’s something special about celebrating the holiday meal at local churches.
Attendee John Drury, of Platteville, said he’s attended the event four or five times before and was excited to see the local tradition return in full. This year he volunteered to help wash dishes when the meal was done.
“I’m not much of a cook,” he said when asked what brought him out. “But there’s good food here, … and there’s a social aspect of eating with a bunch of other people and friends.”
