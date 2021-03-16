PEOSTA, Iowa — Authorities say a fire in a cab of a semi-tractor trailer caused $35,000 damage Friday near Peosta.
Authorities responded at 11:04 a.m. Friday to the area of U.S. 20 and Dutch Lane for a report of a semi fire, according to Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Dave Riniker.
He said Joe Gaffney, 26, of Ryan, was driving the semi when the cab began smoking. Flames began behind the dash, and the cab was destroyed before firefighters could put out the fire.
There were no injuries, and the trailer was not damaged.