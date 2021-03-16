Four southwest Wisconsin water quality initiatives have been awarded grants from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as part of an initiative to protect and restore lakes, rivers and wetlands.
In Grant County, the local chapter of Trout Unlimited received $48,084 to reconnect the Blue River to a floodplain to improve the ecological conditions of the stream, according to a press release.
The Prairie Enthusiasts in Iowa County received an $8,800 grant to assist with wetland planning.
Crawford County and the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association received $7,093 and $49,552, respectively, for lake monitoring and protection projects across seven southwest Wisconsin counties.