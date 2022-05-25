Hundreds of people gathered in Dubuque’s Washington Square on Tuesday evening for Hospice of Dubuque’s Tree of Life memorial service, an annual event to remember and honor loved ones.
The event featured music by Adam Beck, prayers and reflections and the lighting of the Tree of Life. Attendees filled the tree with lights as they arrived, each light symbolizing a loved one.
“You get three days to grieve the loss of a loved one,” said Hospice of Dubuque Community Relations Coordinator Tiffany Stietz, noting that people typically have just a few days off from work when a loved one dies. “But we all know it takes a lifetime. (This event) is a time for the community to come together and not feel so alone. It’s very cathartic.”
Ann Gibbs, whose mother, Gladys Koelker Overman, benefited from hospice and compassionate care during the last months of her life, was the featured speaker at the event. Overman, who suffered from dementia, passed away in October at age 90.
“During the (pandemic) shutdown, I couldn’t see Mom at all,” Gibbs said. “I could go to the window (of the nursing home where Overman was staying), but that’s all I could do. I couldn’t really tell visually how she was doing.”
Right before Christmas in 2020, a nurse at her mother’s nursing home took Gibbs aside and told her that Overman needed compassionate care services.
A few days later, Gibbs had signed up for care with Hospice of Dubuque, which meant she was able to hug her mother for the first time in nine months.
“It was the best Christmas present ever,” she said.
Hospice of Dubuque was founded in 1983 with a mission to provide compassionate care for people with terminal illnesses and to provide ongoing services and aftercare to their loved ones.
“Grief is an up and down journey,” Stietz said. “We have a bereavement program that is open to anyone in the community.”
Flora Brown, who has attended the Tree of Life service every year since 2010, attended the support group when she lost her first husband. She met Lyle Brown, who was attending the group after the death of his mother.
The pair married in Washington Square just before the Tree of Life event in 2010.
“Through loss, something beautiful happened,” Brown said.
Lyle Brown passed away in 2015, and Brown said she is forever grateful for the ongoing relationship she has with Hospice of Dubuque.
“The whole organization was there for me with my first husband, with my mom and with Lyle,” she said. “Hospice isn’t just about death. It’s about what comes after. If I called them tomorrow, they would be there for me.”
The Tree of Life will remain lit from dusk to dawn in Washington Square through Monday, May 30.
“That’s how grief works — you keep living through your loved ones,” Stietz said. “Each light on the Tree of Life symbolizes that the memory of our loved one still burns bright.”
