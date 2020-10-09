ELKADER, Iowa — Main Street Elkader is hosting an Art in the Alley walking tour and fundraiser this weekend.
The event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10, starting at Founders Park as part of Main Street Elkader’s Harvest Fest 2020 celebration.
Participants can tour the Art in the Alley installations at:
- Elkader Post Office
- Elkader Law Office
- Subway
- Fire Farm Lighting
- Treats on Bridge Street
- Coast to Coast
- Elkader Opera House
“Businesses will be opening up shop in the alleyways to welcome you on the walking tour with sampling and plenty of other goodies,” states an online announcement. “Help us continue to make Elkader’s art scene thrive by joining on this walking tour and giving back to Main Street Elkader’s Art in the Alley project.”
Online donations also can be made at mainstreetelkader.org/investors.