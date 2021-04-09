The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Joshua J. Walker, 41, of 335 River Ridge St., was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Thursday in the Zwingle, Iowa, area on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Walker did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Wednesday.
- April L. Jaeger, 33, of 2207 Graham Circle, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 15th Street and Central Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon, as well as warrants charging two counts of failure to appear in court.
- Mary K. Schnee, 65, of 622 Lincoln Ave., reported $500 worth of criminal damage between 8 a.m. April 1 and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at 2460 Roosevelt St.
- Bridget M. Clark, 42, of 2908 Elm St., reported a case of forgery resulting in the loss of $725 between Feb. 22 and 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
- David R. Fuerstenberg, 74, of 3855 Sunlight Ridge, reported a case of fraud resulting in the loss of $5,000 between midnight Monday and 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.
- Jennifer L. McFadden, 45, of 3563 Copper Field Court, reported a case of identity theft resulting in the loss of $987 at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
- Donald J. Breitbach, 52, of 899 Edison St., reported a fraud case resulting in the loss of $1,006 at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.
- Allison M. Pidwinski, 26, of 820 Rhomberg Ave., reported a case of credit card fraud resulting in the loss of $854 between midnight April 1 and 8:05 p.m. Monday.
- Andrew R. Stant, 24, of 4508 Lark Drive, reported a case of identity theft resulting in the loss of $795 at 4:47 p.m. Monday.