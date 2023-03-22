Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said one person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday outside Dyersville.
Jason A. Besler, 24, of Holy Cross, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
A report states that Besler was traveling east on Floyd Road at 6:40 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle entered a ditch and struck a pole.
