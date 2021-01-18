Dubuque County Right to Life will hold its annual Walk for Life event Saturday, Jan. 23.
The event is set for 10:30 a.m. at Washington Square, 700 Locust St. in Dubuque.
Social-distancing and mask protocols will be in effect, according to a press release.
The keynote address will be delivered by Ashley Stackis, executive director of Dubuque County Right to Life. Kaylee Koos, a junior at Marquette Catholic High School, will read her winning entry from a recent essay contest hosted by the organization.
Call 563-556-5960 for more information.