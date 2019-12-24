ELIZABETH, Ill. — Industrial hemp is receiving a lot of interest from Illinois farmers, but experts say the future of the crop in the state remains unclear.
About 20 farmers recently packed into the University of Illinois Extension office in Elizabeth for an educational workshop on industrial hemp.
Phillip Alberti, a commercial agriculture educator for the extension, said the crop has received a lot of interest since licenses to grow it were made available in April.
About 900 grower applications — many of them from northern Illinois — have been submitted to the state, Alberti said.
“There’s a lot of potential for this crop,” Alberti said. “It’s not going to replace corn or soy, but as a secondary crop, it is going to be a good choice.”
However, Alberti said many questions remain, largely around how to best grow the crop in the Illinois climate.
“A lot of this stuff we just don’t know,” Alberti said. “We’re still in year one, and there’s still a lot of questions that need to be answered.”
Alberti said some farmers have dabbled in growing industrial hemp, while others have committed as much as 100 acres to the crop. While some farmers have been successful, others have had acres that failed to fully grow.
Despite the risk, interest continues to rise for industrial hemp, Alberti said, largely because of the potential earnings.
“We were told this is going to be a miracle crop that is going to make you a lot of money,” Alberti said. “We’re still waiting to see if that is true.”
Don Kalbantner, of Elizabeth, said he has been looking for a secondary crop to plant on his property. He intends to start with less than one acre, but he sees the potential.
“We’ve been looking for something else that we can grow,” Kalbantner said. “It looks like it will be a lot of work, but we’ll try it out.”
Julia Swanson, of Pearl City, said she feels the crop will be popular as a small acreage experiment for many farmers.
“You don’t need to devote a lot of resources to it,” Swanson said. “You don’t need a huge combine to make it work, so that makes it an attractive option for me.”
Alberti said he hopes to be able to deliver farmers more reliable advice for the 2020 growing season.
Wisconsin had its second outdoor growing season this year, while cultivation will remain illegal in Iowa until 2020.