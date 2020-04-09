The City of Dubuque and Iowa Department of Natural Resources have signed a memorandum of understanding that allows the city to use upstream conservation projects to help meet state-mandated nutrient reduction goals.
City officials previously partnered with the Catfish Creek Watershed Management Authority on a pilot project to this end. The city secured $1.4 million in Clean Water State Revolving Fund money to give to farmers and other landowners for projects such as planting cover crops or going no-till.
Dubuque City Council members on Monday signed off on the memorandum. It’s the first agreement of its kind in Iowa.
The new agreement widens the scope of these upstream projects beyond Catfish Creek.
“We have three (watersheds) that run through Dubuque County, but that all runs into the Mississippi River,” said Eric Schmechel, urban coordinator for the Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District. “The (memorandum) is the legal piece that allows the city to start building this registry. As more no-till, cover crops, sediment basins and so forth that are happening through the county are completed, they could be entered into the nutrient tracking tool.”
The understanding allows projects in Apple-Plum, Grant-Little Maquoketa and Maquoketa River watersheds.
The premise is that these management tactics are more efficient ways of reducing surface water nutrient runoff into rivers than investing millions at Dubuque’s relatively new Water & Resource Recovery Center to pull nutrients out after the fact.
“Our goal is to not spend more than we would have to spend ... to just do facility improvements,” said William O’Brien, the center’s manager. “If we’re able to meet the goals of the nutrient reduction requirements with upstream conservation and/or facility improvements, it’s about balancing what is both financially and environmentally responsible.”
The resource center cost the city $70 million to build. It was completed just one year before the 2013 State of Iowa rule requiring cities to attempt to reduce their nutrient runoff to reduce ecological damage in the Gulf of Mexico.
City officials believe adequately updating the facility to meet those requirements would cost another $11 million.
The understanding does not identify a clear funding stream to complete the work upstream. But according to O’Brien and Schmechel, it makes the city more capable of partnering for grants to help with the efforts.
A feasibility study that will be turned into state officials in 2022 will show what worked best and which efforts were most cost-efficient.