KIELER, Wis. — Gus Runde was in the Air Force stationed at Goose Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, in July of 1955 when his best friend, Lyle Pickel, asked him to be his best man at his upcoming wedding.
Back in Dubuque, Lyle’s fiancé Judy had asked her best friend, Shirley Kempter, to be her maid of honor.
“We were both going to be in the wedding party,” Shirley, now 86, said. “So (Gus) thought he would write me and introduce himself since we had never met.”
And so began a six-month pen pal relationship leading up to the wedding of their friends.
Shirley replied to Gus’ letter, and soon the pair were exchanging photos and writing to each other every day.
By the time Shirley picked up Gus at the bus depot in Dubuque when he came home for their friends’ nuptials in January 1956, they had gotten to know each other very well through their letters.
“I absolutely knew him right away,” she said. “He was the only one in an Air Force uniform. The most handsome guy ever.”
“I think we considered ourselves a couple by then,” Gus, now 89, added.
Right after the wedding, Gus had to return to his duty station in Canada. But he made sure he sealed the deal before his departure.
“He gave me his wings before he left,” Shirley said.
Gus was soon transferred to the Azores, a group of islands off the coast of Portugal, where he was part of the 307th Bomb Wing. There, he assisted in the refueling of bombers bound for North Africa, and worked as an ECM (Electronic Countermeasure) operator, jamming radar detection systems to protect aircraft from attacks.
“A friend and I were in the PX (Post Exchange) one day,” Gus said. “We saw diamond rings, and he said, ‘What do you think?’ He had a steady girlfriend. And I said, ‘Let’s look at them.’ We both decided to purchase them. I did tell Shirley I had bought something, but I didn’t tell her what it was.”
Gus returned to the states and was discharged from the service at the end of August 1956 and returned home to propose.
“I absolutely said yes,” Shirley said.
The couple married on June 1, 1957, and settled in southwest Wisconsin. The first few years of their marriage included heartache when their first child, a baby girl, died just after birth.
“We had a rough patch there for a bit,” Shirley said.
Gus worked for John Deere for over 30 years, retiring at age 54, then worked for a trucking company for 15 years. Shirley was a stay-at-home mom and worked as a postal clerk in Kieler, as well as Potosi, Platteville and Cuba City.
“I went where they needed me,” she said. “And I always worked Saturdays.”
They have been in their home in Kieler for 56 years, where they raised four boys and two girls — Mike, Bill, Sue Puls, Pat, Tom and Amy. The couple also has 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Amy Runde, of Prairie du Sac, Wis., remembers a fun childhood with a family that did things together.
“It was busy and it was a little chaotic sometimes,” she said. “But we always ate dinner around the table every night.”
Amy said her parents were never afraid to show their children their love for each other.
“They always kissed each other good-bye,” she said. “They kissed each other good night. There were a lot of ‘I love yous.’”
For 45 years, the family has taken a summer vacation to Chetek in northern Wisconsin, where they spend time fishing, boating and enjoying each other’s company.
“The first time we went up there, I was 4 years old,” Amy said.
That first year, the family rented one cabin. The following year, they rented two cabins.
“Now we rent nine cabins to accommodate all the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids,” Shirley said. “There’s about 27 of us now. It’s just awesome.”
Gus’ tradition has been to hit the lake by 6 a.m. with the boys to fish, one of his favorite things to do. Recently, the family bought a pontoon boat, dubbed it “Heart’s Desire II” and decorated it with 307th Bomber Wing and Air Force insignia.
“It was getting hard for me to get in and out of a regular boat,” said Gus, who suffered a stroke five years ago.
Although Gus has recovered well, Shirley said some things have changed.
“He was my chauffeur for 60 years, now I’m his,” she said.
The couple continues to volunteer in the community: Gus has been a volunteer firefighter with the Jamestown Fire Department for 61 years. Both he and Shirley are very involved with St. Mary’s Parish and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The couple has also been on planning and fundraising committees for annual picnics and holiday celebrations for both the church and the community, have worked as election officials and have donated to Immaculate Conception School’s hot lunch program.
Amy said her parents were wonderful role models.
“It was a great upbringing,” she said. “We’re all good and successful people. We wouldn’t be where we are if it weren’t for them.”
As for the secret to their love match, Shirley said it’s all about talking to each other and making sure you don’t go to bed angry.
“You have to talk it all out together,” she said. “And never go to bed mad.”
Gus agrees with that.
“I know there are times when I might have said ‘I love you’ through gritted teeth,” he said. “But it makes it awfully easy to say ‘Good morning’ the next day when you just say ‘I love you’ at night.”
