Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave., will host its annual Audrey Hammer Fourth of July ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.
The Americana Band will provide live music, and picnic foods, cake and ice cream will be available for purchase, an online announcement states.
Children can play Victorian games such as sack races, horseshoes and graces. Crafts also will take place throughout the day.
Free tours of the Ham House, the Humke one-room school, the replica lead mine and the Arriandeaux log cabin will be offered, as well as live demonstrations and cannon fire.
Donations will be accepted, with a $5 suggested donation for home tours. Proceeds benefit the Jeffris Family Foundation Challenge match to restore and preserve the interior of the Ham House.
