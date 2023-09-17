Congress returned to Washington D.C. with a bang last week after its August recess, with Republicans representing the tri-state area joining their party in launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden while trying to pass a budget.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, focused on the in-development farm bill, her role on the House Appropriations Committee and lambasting Biden’s energy policy during her weekly press call with Iowa reporters last week — not mentioning the impeachment inquiry announced by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy into Biden related to his family’s business dealings.

