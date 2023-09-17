Congress returned to Washington D.C. with a bang last week after its August recess, with Republicans representing the tri-state area joining their party in launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden while trying to pass a budget.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, focused on the in-development farm bill, her role on the House Appropriations Committee and lambasting Biden’s energy policy during her weekly press call with Iowa reporters last week — not mentioning the impeachment inquiry announced by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy into Biden related to his family’s business dealings.
Republicans have been looking into the business dealings of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, before the elder Biden took office. The White House has characterized the impeachment inquiry as a political stunt, noting that Republicans have found no significant evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden.
Following her press call, Hinson justified her support for the impeachment inquiry in a video posted online.
In the video, Hinson said she based her support on findings and claims from ongoing investigations by House committees — including bank records showing “suspicious” payments to members of the Biden family and that Biden may have used his political stature to aid his son’s businesses.
“The American people wouldn’t know any of this information without our rigorous oversight,” she said. “Throughout this process, the White House has continually moved the goal posts and stonewalled congressional oversight at every turn. The American people deserve answers. Let me be clear: I have never supported impeachment for political reasons — as the Democrats did with (former) President (Donald) Trump. The credible allegations uncovered against President Biden thus far warrant additional scrutiny.”
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, lauded McCarthy’s announcement of the impeachment inquiry in a statement.
“An impeachment inquiry grants the majority party additional subpoena powers, such as the ability to request banking records,” she said. “Given the current evidence that has been presented, these powers will be instrumental in further connecting the dots regarding alleged improper payments and influence peddling involving President Biden and the Biden family. It’s important to note that an impeachment inquiry may or may not lead to impeachment proceedings.”
U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., and Darin LaHood, R-Ill., also support the impeachment inquiry.
Biden’s re-election campaign released a statement accusing McCarthy of doing the “bidding” of Trump, who is running for re-election in the Republican primary.
“As Donald Trump ramped up his demands for a baseless impeachment inquiry, Kevin McCarthy cemented his role as the Trump campaign’s super-surrogate by turning the House of Representatives into an arm of his presidential campaign,” the statement reads. “(Eleven) days ago, McCarthy unequivocally said he would not move forward with an impeachment inquiry without holding a vote on the House floor. What has changed since then? … While MAGA Republicans spend all of their time attacking President Biden and his family, the president is working every day to make life better for American families across the country.”
Beyond the impeachment inquiry, Congress also has a lot of work ahead of it — notably passing either budget bills or a continuing resolution to maintain current spending levels by Sept. 30. Otherwise, the federal government will shut down.
Both Hinson and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., will be central to debates around spending, as both serve on the Appropriations Committee. With Republicans in control, Hinson will have significant say in how the legislation turns out.
House Republicans’ far-right flank has threatened to allow a shutdown over a slew of measures — angry with the deal McCarthy struck with Biden to increase the federal debt limit.
During her call last week, though, Hinson said that she is confident her party can pull funding bills together. She was less sure that the House’s bills would have any chance of support in the Senate or White House.
“We are going to keep advocating fort the most conservative bills possible,” she said. “The unfortunate reality is we have a Democrat in the White House and a Democrat (majority) spending.”
Ernst plots “swamp” SCRUB
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced a bill last week that she said would “drain the swamp” of federal government by reforming where and how federal work is done.
The Searching for and Cutting Regulations that are Unnecessarily Burdensome (SCRUB) Act would require remote federal workers in many departments to return to federal office buildings and would move other departments out of Washington D.C. to move them closer to the residents who most use the department’s services, among other reforms.
“Biden’s bureaucrats are writing regulations and bogging down households, family farms and small businesses with arbitrary rules, and the American people have had enough,” she said in a op-ed last week. “That’s why I’m working to get government beyond the beltway bubble, scrub regulations and hold unelected bureaucrats accountable. Washington, consider this your final wake-up call! The swamp is about to be drained.”
Calendar
- 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Maquoketa, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus Event
- 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Grand River Center, 500 Bell Street — Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Dubuque.