A magic show in Dubuque to benefit Toys for Tots has been canceled, according to Five Flags Center officials.
“Magic, Mirth and Mystery” originally had been slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
For more information, visit FiveFlagsCenter.com.
