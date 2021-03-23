GALENA, Ill. -- The Galena ARC will offer art classes for adults this spring and summer, including workshops featuring guest artists.
Paul Pendola will conduct a spoon carving workshop at his studio, The Spoon Carver Cottage, on Sunday, April 18. The six-hour course will teach basic spoon carving techniques.
Paula Behr will teach a card making class Wednesday, May 12, in the ARC Art Studio. All supplies are included.
Susan Hunter will teach an adult sewing class in the ARC Sewing Room on how to sew a soup bowl cozy on Wednesday, May 26.
Acclaimed local artist Janet Checker will teach an evening four-week portrait painting workshop using acrylic paint in the ARC Art Studio. There are two workshops scheduled for June and August.
Susan Lipnik will teach an eight-week piano keyboard workshop in the ARC Music Studio starting Wednesday, June 9.
For more information on these and other workshops or to sign up, go to GalenaARC.org.