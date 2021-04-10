MANCHESTER, Iowa — A man recently was charged with enticing a girl younger than 13 to commit a sexual act.
Michael D. Mesch, 32, of Lamont, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with enticing a minor younger than 13-sexual abuse or exploitation.
Court documents state that authorities were notified last week of conversations between Mesch and the Delaware County girl. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Documents state that Mesch sent the girl Facebook messages, including one that said he knew he was too old but they should have sex once and not tell anyone.