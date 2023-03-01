The Dubuque Regional Airport director told City Council members this week that he could not yet provide an update on when a new air carrier will make its debut flight out of the community.

Airport Director Todd Dalsing shared with council members an update on progress toward Avelo Airlines making its first flights from the airport while presenting a proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.