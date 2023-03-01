The Dubuque Regional Airport director told City Council members this week that he could not yet provide an update on when a new air carrier will make its debut flight out of the community.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing shared with council members an update on progress toward Avelo Airlines making its first flights from the airport while presenting a proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.
The airline originally was scheduled to make its first flight out of Dubuque on Jan. 11, but that flight was canceled after Dalsing announced the airport had not secured approval of its complete security plan from the Transportation Security Administration.
Recommended for you
Since then, Avelo has been operating its scheduled Dubuque flights out of Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids as local officials continue working to receive approval for their plan.
“Dubuque continues to work with TSA to approve our airport security program,” Dalsing told council members. “(We anticipate an) announcement coming soon regarding start of service.”
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald after the meeting, Dalsing said he could not provide an estimate for when that announcement might be.
“Right now, we have no idea when that announcement would be coming,” he said. “I just wanted to reassure people that we are still working through the process.”
He also reiterated that message Tuesday during a Dubuque Airport Commission meeting.
Dubuque Regional Airport currently operates with a supporting security program under the TSA, which is required for airports that offer flights that hold 60 or fewer passengers. With the arrival of Avelo, which will operate Boeing 737 aircraft that can hold as many as 189 passengers, the airport now must have an approved complete security plan.
Officials announced late last year Avelo’s plan to offer flights between Dubuque and Orlando, Fla., which will mark the return of commercial air service to Dubuque following the departure of American Airlines in September.
The airport submitted its complete security plan for review to the TSA on Dec. 18, but the TSA informed local officials on Jan. 3 that it would need to be resubmitted with changes.
While a transportation security inspector signed off on the resubmitted plan in early February, Dalsing said he has not received an update from the federal agency on the three additional review phases the plan must go through before it can be implemented.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh at the budget hearing commended Dalsing and his efforts to bring commercial air service back to Dubuque.
“I get to see how very hard you are working,” Cavanagh said. “The challenges remain, and we need to continue working on it.”
The council must approve a fiscal year 2024 budget by the end of April.
Below are details on the airport’s budget proposal.
Dubuque Regional Airport
Revenue or resources projected: $4,593,262
Expenditures projected: $4,944,945
Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 12.3% increase
Tax support requested: $351,683
Tax support current year: $413,926
Employment change: Increase in work hours for fixed-base operator line service staff, resulting in the equivalent of 20.4 full-time employees.
A recommended improvement package calls for $10,145 to increase hours for fixed-base operator line service staff to accommodate increased airport traffic from Avelo Airlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.