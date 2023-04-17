If GPS systems had existed 50 years ago, the romance between Ed Norman and Deb Frederick might have never happened.
Ed, a native of Burlington, Iowa, was a 20-year-old manager trainee for Bishop’s Buffet in Dubuque in the fall of 1972 when he met Deb, an 18-year-old Bishop’s employee and Dubuque native.
The two of them would do things as part of a social group from the restaurant, but weren’t really dating. It was getting lost on the way to a mutual friend’s birthday party that resulted in them getting to know each other.
Recommended for you
“We never could find the house,” Deb said. “So we just ended up driving around together and talking.”
Ed, now 70, said they talked for over four hours.
“We told each other about ourselves and our lives,” he said. “We realized we had a lot of the same interests and values. We had a lot in common.”
By January of 1973, the couple was spending a lot of time together.
“We were together pretty much every day after that,” Deb said. “And we worked together, so we saw a lot of each other.”
Ed was soon transferred to Davenport, Iowa, and their relationship became a long-distance one. Deb joked that it might have been the huge phone bills that hastened their marriage.
“It got expensive,” she said. “You know, the phone bills and the back and forth.”
The couple married on July 7, 1973, and will celebrate 50 years together this summer. They have three children — Kristi, Ryan and Eric. They also have three grandsons and a 4-year-old great-granddaughter named Sunshine Rose, whom they readily admit to spoiling every Thursday afternoon when they baby-sit.
After a few company transfers for Ed, the couple returned to Dubuque. Eventually, Ed started MVP Group and worked as a consultant to the restaurant and food service industry.
Deb was a stay-at-home mom until youngest son Eric started second grade, when she got a job at Butt’s Florist.
After a few years at the florist, a friend told her the school district was looking for an office assistant at Fulton School.
“They call them paraprofessionals now,” she said. “But it was an administrative job.”
Deb ended up working for the Dubuque Community School District for 25 years, retiring as the secretary to the elementary schools administrator at The Forum.
Ed continued to expand his consulting business, designing commercial kitchens and advising the food service industry. Son Eric started working with Ed while he was in high school, and continues to work in the industry with Clevenger Midwest, the company MVP merged with in 2017.
“When I was about 17, my dad asked me if that was a business I’d be interested in,” Eric, of Asbury, Iowa, said. “I jumped on board.”
Ed described himself as semi-retired at Clevenger, but said he plans on full retirement this summer.
“He’s been saying that for the past three years,” Deb said. “So we’ll see.”
That doesn’t surprise daughter Kristi Norman, of Dubuque, who said her parents were always sticklers about commitment.
“They encouraged us to stick with things,” she said. “Whether it was sports or a class or something we wanted to learn to do. They encouraged us not to quit. I appreciate that lesson so much now.”
Ed and Deb spent much of their children’s younger years coaching sports teams, shuffling kids to practices and traveling to away games. But Eric remembers they took time to stay connected as well.
“I remember every Friday they’d have get-togethers with their friends,” Eric said. “And they belonged to a prayer group. Those were just a few ways they’d stay connected with each other.”
Kristi said her parents would leave notes for each other as they were leaving for work.
“Dad would write little notes with ‘1-4-3’ on them,” she said. “When I asked him what that meant, he told me it stands for ‘I love you.’ I thought that was so sweet.”
Ed and Deb have traveled quite a bit, both for business, when Ed served as worldwide president of Foodservice Consultants Society International, and for pleasure.
“They still take trips, just the two of them, and I think that’s so important,” Kristi said. “I think it’s important for them to get away together.”
To mark 50 years together, Ed and Deb have taken a few trips in the past year to Alaska and the Bahamas, and are planning a Niagara Falls trip later this spring.
Closer to home, Ed keeps busy feeding the birds in his backyard, and going to movies with a “just guys” movie club that he’s been a part of since 1991.
“We used to go monthly, now we go weekly because we have more time,” he said. “We vote on a movie to go to, and then we go out for dinner either before or after. We’ve seen over 900 films, and we’re hoping we all stay healthy enough to make it to a thousand.”
Then there is TEDS — the Thursday Evening Discussion Society — that meets on Tuesday, not Thursday.
“Our charter was initially to solve the world’s problems one beer at a time,” Ed said.
Deb, who is a Stampin’ Up demonstrator, enjoys making handmade cards, and will donate them to area organizations and churches.
“I’ve made thousands of cards,” she said. “That’s a hobby for sure.”
The couple also enjoyed playing volleyball, and still play golf with friends on a regular basis.
Ed and Deb said communication in their marriage has been a big part of their successful marriage.
“It’s not easy being married,” Deb said. “People get married and they struggle and then they get divorced. But you have to work through your problems. We grew up together, really. There’s constant change. So yeah, communication is huge.”
Ed added that disagreements are kind of part of the deal.
“It’s not like we never had a fight,” Ed said. “We’ve had hundreds of them. But just to communicate. When we weren’t getting along, we’d usually get to a point where we’d sit down and talk about it, and then we’d meet on common ground. And usually I’m wrong, so once I admit that, it’s all good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.