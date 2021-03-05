PRESTON, Iowa — Two Jackson County men won nearly $62,000 in an Iowa Lottery game.
Mark Bormann, of Preston, and Kevin Holdgrafer, of Spragueville, split a $61,795 prize from the Jackpot Party Progressive InstaPlay game, according to a press release. They purchased the winning ticket at an ExpressLane convenience store in Davenport. Bormann and Holdgrafer claimed their winnings on Monday.
The Jackpot Party Progressive jackpot starts out at $10,000, increasing with each ticket sold across the state until there is a winner, the release states.