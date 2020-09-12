One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Dubuque.
Ann M. Gebhart, 77, of Dubuque, complained of injuries from the wreck but was not taken by ambulance for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Asbury Road, just east of its intersection with the Northwest Arterial. Police said Gebhart was westbound on Asbury Road when, as she slowed for traffic, her vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Megan L. Schmitt, 25, of Dubuque.
Schmitt was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.