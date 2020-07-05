Nearly every night before bed, Alecea Lombardi’s 4-year-old daughter, Mayah, will ask her mother if she can go to heaven to visit “Daddy Collin.”
“She says she wants to see a picture of the guy who killed her dad,” Lombardi told the Telegraph Herald. “She doesn’t understand what happened.”
Lombardi, Collin Brown’s then-fiancee, and her two young children were sleeping in their Key West mobile home when three men burst in at about 2 a.m. April 2, 2016. Brown, 21, was fatally shot when shortly thereafter he ran from the residence.
Lombardi is concerned about the upcoming resentencing of one of the three men — Eric D. Campbell Jr., 34, who currently is sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Campbell was convicted in 2018 in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County of voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery.
Campbell and two other men — Imere Hall, now 22, and Tacari T. Minifee, now 23 — were robbing Brown at gunpoint in his mobile home when Brown fled and was shot by Minifee. The men had been demanding drugs and money.
Campbell initially was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary, but jurors found him guilty of lesser charges.
Campbell appealed on several grounds, and the Iowa Court of Appeals in March determined that prosecutors had adequate evidence for the convictions. However, the justices determined the district court judge “considered improper factors in imposing (the) sentence,” according to the ruling.
A hearing in which Campbell will be resentenced was scheduled for this past Monday but has been postponed to Aug. 10.
Campbell was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction and 25 years in prison for the robbery conviction. The sentences were to run consecutively.
The question before an Iowa District Court judge will be whether the two sentences should be served back to back or at the same time.
A conviction of first-degree robbery carries a mandatory 25-year sentence, and offenders must serve 17½ years before they are eligible for parole.
Hall and Minifee each were convicted by juries of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Both were given the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Both are appealing those outcomes.
Lombardi, 25, reached out to the Telegraph Herald to talk about the case and the family’s struggle to cope with the lingering trauma five years later.
Now a single mother of four, Lombardi recalled her then-6-month-old daughter crying in a back room as she watched Campbell “beating Collin senseless in front of me ... and I couldn’t do anything.” Her then 6-year-old son, Rylee, also was in the mobile home.
Lombardi said she struggles with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder from the robbery and shooting, which makes it difficult for her to hold down a job.
“I can’t walk down the street without thinking someone is following me. I have to look behind my back,” she said. “I got a dog just to make me feel safe, and that’s sad. ... (I) carry a Taser in my purse, just in case.”
Lombardi bristles at the thought that Campbell could receive a lighter sentence.
“I think they all should get life, but I think it’s messed up Eric (Campbell) is getting a new sentencing, when he was beating Collin senseless in front of me,” Lombardi said. “Like, punching him in the face, while Tacari (Miniffee) was standing over Collin and me. Tacari had a gun to Collin and me, pointing (it) back and forth. Imere (Hall) had a gun to me, and I was in the fetal position, and he was reassuring me the whole time that things would be OK.”
Lombardi said she planned to speak at the resentencing hearing to tell Campbell “how I think Imere should be in his position, if anything.”
Charles Brown, the father of Collin Brown, told the Telegraph Herald in February that he was conflicted over the sentence that Hall received.
“I feel it wasn’t fair (Campbell) got 35 years and Imere Hall got life, when (Campbell) and (Corby L.) Yager planned it all,” Charles Brown said at the time. “Imere Hall was there, along for the ride. He should have gotten 35 (years), and Eric should have gotten life. (Hall) didn’t plan it.”
Campbell’s attorney did not return messages seeking comment.
Local prosecutor Alisha Stach-Lorang, who recently resigned from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office, said she anticipates prosecutors will make similar arguments to those made at Campbell’s original sentencing hearing. She declined further comment and referred a reporter to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which also prosecuted the case.
That office declined to comment on the case.