WARREN, Ill. — The 50th annual Warren Pumpkin Festival is set for this weekend
The event will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25 to 27, in downtown Warren and at the Jo Daviess County Fairgrounds, according to the Warren Chamber of Commerce.
The event features food, entertainment, arts and crafts, a parade, and a car and tractor show.
Participants are asked to practice social distancing. Personal protective equipment is available.
A full schedule is on the Warren Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.