After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, Jo Daviess County’s Board of Health will sell a property in Elizabeth that it previously planned to use for a new office.
Board members voted to sell the property after considering the cost of repairs needed at the building at the site, according to meeting minutes.
The property was purchased in 2017 by the county with the intention of converting it into a satellite office and clinic.
At least $330,000 was spent on the project, in terms of engineering costs and property acquisition, officials have said.
However, the health board ran into various challenges to get the project off the ground, and the financial feasibility of the project was questioned by officials.
In April, the Jo Daviess County Board voted to not re-appoint then-health board Chairman Ron Lubcke, citing their disapproval over his handling of the Elizabeth property.
In response, five Board of Health members resigned.