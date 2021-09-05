About 50 caption suggestions were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page since Wednesday for this photo. Below are some of our favorites.

  • Karen Luber Steil -- "Of course I'm a Hawkeye fan."

  • Mike Onken -- "It's only fitting that a bird of prey, would end up in Sunday's Edition ..."

  • Ashton Thompson -- "You want a stare-down? Challenge accepted!"

  • Karen Schmitt -- "I have eyes like a hawk!"

