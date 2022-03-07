Andrea Metz is the textbook definition of a hometown girl who made good.
The Dubuque native has been L.A.-based for years. A producer, director and writer, she has spent most of her career in the reality television world, and has been the showrunner for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” “I Am Cait,” “Paris in Love” and “Total Bellas,” among others.
With her business and life partner Michelle Peerali, the two have developed a scripted television series with a Dubuque setting. A short film, known as a “pilot concept,” has been shot and completed, and the two are hoping for a 2023 debut if everything goes according to plan.
“How Not to Be a Junkie,” written by Metz and directed by Peerali, has a distinct “Wonder Years”-like vibe to it, but with some dark undertones. Both women served as producers.
It’s the 1980s and school is out for the summer for 13-year-old Lex Fury. Her home life is a bit of a mess, and she’s grappling with her own sense of identity, sexually and otherwise. The story follows Lex through her neighborhood, life at home and the dreaded summer camp experience before it flashes forward to a young adult Lex, whose life isn’t going the way she imagined it would.
“It’s definitely a dark comedy,” Metz said. “It’s a drama with some comedy. I did sketch and improv, so when I write I tend to go in that direction. But I do like to tell darker stories with comedic undertones.”
Peerali, a first generation Armenian-American who grew up in California’s San Fernando Valley, began her career as an assistant to showrunner Kevin Bright on the TV show “Friends.” She went on to a successful career directing music videos before joining Metz producing reality TV and working on their passion project.
“The series will really focus on the dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship,” Peerali said. “It’s really complex. As children, we don’t always understand why adults do what they do. We forget that our parents are also human beings that are going through things and have feelings and emotions. We really plan to examine those things. It’s the flaws that really interest me.”
The initial funding for the concept pilot came from a Kickstarter project that successfully raised more than $30,000.
“We had such a great response from friends and family and people from Iowa and friends from Dubuque,” said Metz, 1990 graduate of Hempstead High School. “It was so beautiful to see how many people believed in us.”
Under the umbrella of the duo’s production company, Hi Mom, and with the help of an agent, Metz and Peerali have been finetuning their “show bible” and are getting ready to start pitching in the next couple of months.
A show bible, sometimes called a pitch bible, is a document used by writers and producers to reference information on a production. It usually includes a series outline, episode synopses, backstories for characters, detailed descriptions of scenes or sets and other details.
The series is semi-autobiographical, based on Metz’ childhood memories of growing up in Dubuque, and her subsequent struggles with drug addition.
“It’s not my story exactly, although it’s based on my childhood,” she said. “The addiction is definitely my story. Because it was sensitive to me, I needed to trust the director. Michelle knows me so well and is such a talented visionary. She directs so beautifully.”
Although “How Not to Be a Junkie” was shot in California, Metz and Peerali made sure the setting was reminiscent of the Dubuque area.
“The summer camp in the story is called Camp Littlecorn, but it’s based on Camp Little Cloud in Epworth (Iowa),” Metz said. “I brought Michelle to Dubuque a couple of times before we shot the film, and we drove out along the same road Lex and her mother would’ve taken to camp and took a lot of photos.”
Peerali said even the camp uniforms were custom made because she and Metz wanted a retro look for everything.
“Andrea and I are very detail oriented,” she said.
If the pilot is picked up for a series, Metz is hoping to be able to shoot, at least in part, in Dubuque.
“It’s always been my dream to shoot something in Dubuque,” she said. “I love it, and I love going back. It’s so special to me. I feel like I want to give something back to the city. As filmmakers, we both creatively get inspired by where we are. That’s why it’s important that we shoot here.”
Native Californian Peerali doesn’t object to shooting in the Midwest.
“I think you’re being most authentic when you’re shooting on location,” she said. “We would love to shoot this series there and infuse the town with some of that spirit.”
Metz and Peerali will share writing, producing and directing duties — something they’ve done before on other projects, and something they love to do.
“You have that creative relationship that you establish, and it’s a family,” Metz said. “I think the collaboration of us both together is such a gift.”