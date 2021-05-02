One of the key markers of President Joe Biden’s first months in office has been his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When it comes to Biden’s messaging on the pandemic and rollout of vaccines, local health officials say he is off to a strong start.
“He really hit the ground running,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque.
Biden met two goals he set for his first 100 days in office — first, 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, then, after achieving that goal on the 58th day of his presidency, 200 million doses, which was hit with more than one week to spare.
Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Health Department, said she has appreciated Biden’s push to get COVID-19 vaccines out to the states, an effort that led to everyone 16 and older becoming eligible for vaccines last month.
“I never would have thought that we would have been where we’re at, opening it up to 16 and older, here in April,” she said. “That’s a pleasant surprise.”
The one challenge that Biden wasn’t able to overcome is that the U.S. never really had a national strategy for dealing with the pandemic, Corrigan said. However, that’s not something for which she faults the Biden administration, given the timing of when it entered the White House, and she feels like he has tried to get the country to move together as much as possible.
Robin Scalise, vice president of operations at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, said she has appreciated ongoing federal messaging encouraging employers to give people time to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
“I think it’s good that we’re hearing from a federal level, allow people to leave work and encourage them to go,” she said.
Americans have been generally supportive of Biden’s efforts to combat COVID-19 so far. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll indicated that 64% of adults approve of his handling of the pandemic. There is a stark partisan divide: 92% of Democrats voiced approval, compared to 33% of Republicans. Some 63% of independents gave their approval, according to The Washington Post.
Another aspect of the Biden administration’s response to the pandemic came with the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which provided another round of stimulus checks, along with relief funding for schools, businesses and governments, among other provisions.
The relief package passed along party lines, with Democrats in Congress voting nearly unanimously in support of the bill while Republicans uniformly voted against it and argued that the bill was too broad, saying provisions of the package advanced liberal policies and further increased the national debt.
None of the 10 county Republican parties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area responded with comments for this story.
Americans generally have been supportive of the latest relief package — 65% said they supported it in the Washington Post-ABC News poll, though again, Democrats were much more likely to be supportive than Republicans.
Musa Ayar, a professor of business and economics at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, said there were some ways in which the relief package could have been more targeted but that, overall, it was a needed and good move.
“I think at this point in time, this is decent, really good,” he said. “... The U.S. did well in terms of helping the people, businesses, and this is across the board — Republicans, Democrats.”
He noted that much of the money from individual stimulus checks has helped people pay for monthly bills and daily expenses. Other provisions of the law, such as changes to the child tax credit and funding for schools, also are beneficial, Ayar said.
While Ayar said he thinks the relief package was the right move for the current situation, he also has concerns about the impacts of multiple stimulus bills on the overall national debt, which currently sits at $28.2 trillion.
“You can always stimulate the economy by giving more money to people … but can you recover?” he asked. “How are you going to pay it back?”