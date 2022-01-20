A Dubuque resident running for City Council seeks to promote equity and inclusion.
Hilary Dalton is one of five candidates to file to run in the March 29 special election for the Ward 4 seat, previously held by Mayor Brad Cavanagh. Also running are Tim Flynn, Erik Kronsted, R.R.S. Stewart and Katy Wethal. (The Telegraph Herald learned of Stewart’s filing late Wednesday afternoon and intends to publish a story focused on her in Friday’s edition.)
The filing period runs through Feb. 4. A March 1 primary will whittle the field down to the top two vote-getters.
Dalton, who works as a digital support technician for McGraw Hill, said she aims to provide a voice for Ward 4 residents and tackle head-on the issues facing the city.
“I see a need for a strong, experienced individual to fill the shoes of our previous council member,” she said. “I’m not seeking a position on the council to push forward my agenda. I’m here to represent Ward 4.”
Dalton moved to Dubuque from Galena, Ill., a little more than five years ago. She holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in arts administration from Southern Utah University.
Dalton already is civically engaged. She serves as a member of both the city’s Housing and Community Development Advisory commissions.
As a council member, Dalton said, she hopes to continue pursuing the goals set by the City Council to promote inclusivity, accessibility and equity in the community. She expressed support for public-private partnerships to promote housing development; increasing fresh food access to the community’s youth; and any efforts the city can make to assist in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and testing kits.
“I want to help create the greatest amount of good for the greatest number of citizens,” she said. “I want to get us turned around from the economic and social fallout of the pandemic.”
In response to her conversations with residents, Dalton said, she also wants to address concerns by encouraging the city to keep taxes low and improve overall neighborhood safety.
She also supports having a city referendum on whether to spend $74 million to construct a new Five Flags Center. The referendum was scheduled to occur last year but was delayed to due to the pandemic. Council members are expected to discuss the issue again next week.
“I want to take it back to the citizens and let them vote,” Dalton said.
She does not oppose a $20 million project to construct a parking ramp in downtown Dubuque, but she hopes that an alternative downtown parking solution can be reached that will better complement the city’s historic downtown structures. City officials previously agreed to build the ramp as part of a development agreement tied to the sale of the Roshek Building with Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF, formerly Heartland Financial USA.
“There are so many historic buildings there,” she said. “I think we should come up with a solution that would not create a facility that is not welcoming to tourists.”