An annual distribution of household essentials will not be held in person this year, but organizers still seek to get items to people in need.
Dubuque Make a Difference Day Chairwoman Laura Roussell said the level of interaction between volunteers and clients would have been too risky to hold an in-person event during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event had been planned for June 27 at First Congregational Church.
Organizers now are connecting with other local organizations to determine which household supplies to purchase, and they plan to find a new way to distribute items in a way that minimizes the risk to volunteers, Roussell said.
“I think it’s even more necessary this year with so many people struggling,” Roussell said.
More information about opportunities to assist with the effort or to receive supplies if needed will be posted to the Dubuque Make A Difference Day Facebook page.