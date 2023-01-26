Jackson County man wins $100,000 lottery prize

Joshua Mueller, of Sabula, won the 28th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game, according to lottery officials.

SABULA, Iowa — A Jackson County man recently won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Joshua Mueller, of Sabula, won the 28th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s $100,000 Mega Crossword scratch game, according to a press release. He bought his winning ticket at K&J’s Hop N Shop in Sabula.

