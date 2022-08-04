DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington police officers will face off against school employees today at the 25th annual Darlington Police Department brat feed and ball game.

The event will be held today at Riverside Park. Officers will start serving food at 5 p.m., and the baseball game will start at 7 p.m.

