Less than 24 hours before Election Day polls opened, U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield made one more campaign pitch to union representatives in Dubuque.
Greenfield, a Democrat running to unseat U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, met with constituents outside UAW Local 94 today to talk about recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the issues on the minds of union members.
"We've got just a couple days left, and I think these are some of the most consequential times in our life," Greenfield told the Telegraph Herald. "I am willing to work with anybody to get jobs done."
Greenfield told attendees that if elected, she plans to start working on efforts such as lowering prescription drug costs and investing in infrastructure.
"There's a long list of things that, if we win, we're going to start working on, and it's going to be the stuff Iowans want," she said.
She also cited the need to create emergency temporary standards for how businesses and workers should respond to the pandemic "so we can all go back to the movies and football games and go to work safely."
Legislators also need to pass another COVID-19 stimulus package, she said, noting that many people are still out of work and small businesses are struggling with the pandemic.
Brendan Conley, a spokesman for Ernst, wrote in an email to the TH that the first-term senator has worked with both parties on COVID-19 relief.
“Theresa Greenfield has opposed every serious COVID relief bill," he wrote. "As the handpicked candidate of liberals, it’s clear Greenfield puts partisan politics ahead of critical COVID relief for Iowans.”
Greenfield asked attendees what they would like her to work on if elected. They cited issues such as challenges that union members have had getting their unemployment benefits and property tax breaks for older adults.
Kelli Harrison, UAW Community Action Program coordinator for the state, noted the high interest rates she has been paying on student loans for her children. Greenfield said she wants to invest in education to help bring down costs, saying that much of her community college education was covered by the state.
"I made enough money and came out of that year debt free, and we need more of that from trade schools, technical schools, community colleges," she said.
Dick Duddeck, president of UAW Local 1982 in Dyersville, Iowa, said he feels this year's general election will be the best chance for union leaders to address issues such as Social Security and affordable health care.
He said he sees Greenfield as the more knowledgeable candidate about issues affecting residents, and her stances on labor issues seem heartfelt.
"For labor, I've always voted Democrat because with (former Vice President Joe) Biden and the Democratic party, they've always supported labor," Duddeck said.