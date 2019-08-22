University of Dubuque announced today that it previously received a $47,048 grant to purchase scientific equipment.
The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust awarded the funds for the purchase of an autoclave, a device used to sterilize culture media, biohazardous waste and equipment, according to a press release.
It states that the autoclave will primarily support the university’s biology and nursing programs, as well as student-faculty research. The autoclave was recently installed in the University Science Center on campus.