The Monster X Tour
Today, Dubuque County
Fairgrounds and Event Center,
14569 Old Highway Road
Dubuque, Iowa
Starting time is 7:30 p.m., with “Pit Party” from 6 to 7 p.m. to get autographs and take photos with the drivers and their trucks. Witness 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests and freestyle action during the motorsport entertainment event. Pit Party passes must be accompanied by an event ticket. Advance tickets: Adults starting at $20; kids ages 3 to 11 starting at $15. Tickets are subject to a service charge. Children ages 2 and younger enter free. Ticket prices increase the day of the show. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.dbqfair.com.
Music in the Vines
Saturday, Galena Cellars,
4746 North Ford Road
Galena, Ill.
Enjoy wine and live music by local artists in Galena’s countryside. Bring a picnic, blanket and chairs and enjoy wines by the glass, bottle and flight and a live performance by musician Tom Rucker from 2 to 5 p.m. Leashed pets are welcome. Visit the vineyard’s website for more information and changes and protocols enacted by the business to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at galenacellars.com.
Boomin’ Grand Opening
Saturday, Frentress Lake Bar & Grill, 818 West Gill Road
East Dubuque, Ill.
With new owners and new menu, celebrate the bar and restaurant’s grand opening from 1 to 10 p.m. The event will feature live music, a raffle and an all-you-can-eat hog roast, served with coleslaw, street corn and baked beans. Prizes, including the chance for a spa giveaway, will be given out throughout the day. Three Blind Mice will perform from 1 to 5 p.m. and The Resistors perform from 6 to 10 p.m. At 10 p.m. there will be a “boomin’ surprise.” Cost for the hog roast is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Children ages 5 and younger eat free.