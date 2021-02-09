One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Dubuque.
Trisha J. Gottschalk, 33, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Ninth and Main streets. Police said Gottschalk was traveling east on West Ninth when a vehicle driven south on Main by Bryon D. Manning, 43, of Dubuque, ran the red light and struck Gottschalk’s vehicle.
Manning was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal and failure to have a valid driver’s license.