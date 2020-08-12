PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien police today released information about a man they said repeatedly fired a gun in the city Saturday night.
Jason M. Byers, 38, of Tomah, was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, intoxicated use of a firearm and disorderly conduct, according to a press release.
Prairie du Chien police responded at about 10 p.m. Saturday to the area of West Wisconsin and South Main streets after gunshots were reported.
They found Byers at the scene attempting to conceal himself in a group of trees, the release stated. Police located an empty gun magazine in his pocket and a 9-millimeter handgun in the trees.
Witnesses reported that Byers was intoxicated and had a gun. Authorities determined that he was under the influence of intoxicants and fired eight to 10 shots, but no injuries or property damage were reported.