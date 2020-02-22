PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Noncommittal answers don’t sit well with Harvie Herrington.
When a University of Wisconsin-Platteville student failed to spell out his career plan with appropriate enthusiasm, Herrington fired back.
“There is no ‘I’m not going to,’” Herrington said today during UW-P’s annual Ebony Weekend.
There is no backup plan for a dream, Herrington said. It can take a lot of work and determination, but it's rarely impossible.
“I’m gonna make it!” the student finally exclaimed, with encouragement from the audience.
Herrington, a former National Football League and Arena Football League player, was one of several keynote speakers at the 15th annual Ebony Weekend. About 35 people attended Herrington’s presentation at the Markee Pioneer Student Center.
He adopted a conversational tone throughout his hour-long presentation, sharing his story and expounding on his four pillars of success.
The first, and perhaps most important pillar, is having a dream, Herrington said.
“You’ve got to put that together,” he said. “You’ve got to have a dream.”
Then you’ve got to establish goals and develop the knowledge to achieve them. Finally, you’ve got to put that knowledge into action.
“It’s going to take a lot of work,” Herrington said. “It’s going to take a lot of failure, a lot of work, a lot of hard work. That’s why you’ve got to find that confidence.”
A listless approach to your future and career is bound to end in an unfulfilled life, he said.
“You’re that person who’s working a J-O-B,” Herrington said. “You know what that stands for right? ‘Just over broke.’ A job stands for work to home, work to home, work to home. I’m miserable. … When you’re chasing after your dream and you’re chasing after your goals, that’s energy you can’t imagine having.”
Herrington said a well-defined dream helped get him through the darkest periods in his life. He recalled being implicated in a Chicago homicide by his brother, a gang member.
He recalled the Saturday after he had been charged. He had been told by his football coach and mother to take the week off, focus on the court case.
But Herrington had a dream.
“My dream lifted me up that morning and said get your butt in the car and go play the game,” he said. “I got up and drove myself to the game and played in that game.”
Herrington eventually was exonerated – his brother still is serving a prison sentence for the crime – and he enjoyed a successful football career.
“(Your dream) has to be that powerful,” Herrington said. “If it’s not that powerful, we go through some things that we can’t make it through alone.”
The theme of Ebony Weekend changes each year. In 2020, organizers opted to focus on “Movements,” social and otherwise, according to Perla Rivera, a member of the Black Student Union.
The event focus on how movements “throughout the years have impacted us until today,” Rivera said. “Starting with a topic we had today on blackface, (a racist act with theatrical origins). We talked about ‘Black Panther’, as well, and how movements affecting us to this day. And (it’s) society, not just black students and black community members, but everyone.”
Other speakers included Lea Hortman, a Milwaukee native, who channeled her life experiences into a poetry career, an Ajamou Butler, also of Milwaukee, who launched nonprofit Heal the Hood MKE in 2012.