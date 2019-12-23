GALENA, Ill. — An edible attraction again is drawing heavy attention this holiday season in The Galena Territory.
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa once again has on display a large gingerbread house in its lobby. Local residents are encouraged to stop by to view the creation.
Colin Sanderson, the facility’s director of sales and marketing, said staff starts working on the creation about three weeks before Thanksgiving, so that it can be ready for that holiday.
He estimated a total of 330 hours went into its creation this year.
Its theme is Snoopy and Nutcracker.
“Every year, it’s a little bit different,” he said of the look of the finished product.
While he noted that every element of the house is edible, onlookers are not allowed to touch, much less taste, the creation.
A press release from the facility provides a breakdown of the ingredients used in its creation. They include 350 pounds of powdered sugar, 60 pounds of egg whites, 40 pounds of margarine, 50 pounds of brown sugar, 225 pounds of all-purpose flour, 16 pounds of chocolate chips and 10 pounds of popcorn kernels.