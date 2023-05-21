A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of attempted murder.

Randell B. Heine, 30, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in commission of a crime, possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while intoxicated. He has pleaded not guilty.

