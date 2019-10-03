LANCASTER, Wis. — Margaret Bussan sat down on an ottoman in the corner of her Winskill Elementary School classroom in Lancaster and held up a book.
The fifth-grade teacher began to read aloud from “Holes in the Sky” by Patricia Polacco as Robert Callahan filmed her with a smartphone.
The video will be added to a lineup of bedtime stories read by teachers and broadcast each week for students on Lancaster Community Schools social media channels.
“It’s just another way to share literature,” Bussan said.
School staff and leaders started the “Sweet dreams, Lancaster!” series this fall as a way to help students connect with literature and with their teachers.
“We want kids to know that we care about them, and it’s not just during the school day,” said Winskill Principal Brad Sturmer.
To create the videos, Winskill teachers sit down with Callahan, who works for Cooperative Educational Service Agency 3 and serves as the Lancaster district’s communications director. He films them reading and intersperses it with images of pages from the book.
New episodes debut at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays on the Lancaster Community Schools Facebook page, and they are posted later on YouTube and the district website.
Three episodes have aired so far, though Callahan has recorded 12 staffers reading and has more lined up to be filmed.
“It could go on indefinitely as long as we have interest from our staff and a good reception from our audience,” Callahan said.
The first episode garnered more than 1,600 views on Facebook alone — not bad for a school district of about 1,000 students.
Fifth grader Clara Marenes watched the premiere episode of “Sweet dreams, Lancaster!,” which featured her mother, a first grade teacher at Winskill.
“I thought it was really cool because that teacher could read to a lot of people, and then people could listen to it even if they’re not there,” Clara said.
Natalie Koeller, also a fifth grader, said she had not yet seen the videos but was interested in doing so.
“A lot of books can teach kids lessons, and to find that on YouTube or a different social media is really cool because they can be used to spread kindness,” Natalie said.
The series aims to promote literacy by showing students their teachers’ love of reading, Sturmer said. Having the chance to watch a teacher read a book also could benefit students who do not have many books at home, he said.
“Anything we can do to make kids smile and be happier, why wouldn’t we do it?” Sturmer asked.
Lancaster staffers aren’t the only ones reaching children with literature through social media. For the past two years, ReNah Reuter, principal of Westview Elementary School in Platteville, Wis., has posted a Facebook video of her reading on the night before school starts.
That video serves as a way to help students connect with Reuter and to ease them back into the school year.
“I think it just helps support our push of the importance of reading to your children at home,” she said. “It may encourage families to read bedtime stories at home to their kids.”
Bussan reads to her Winskill students every day in class and sees the videos as a way for her to connect with even more students.
She said she hopes the video series shows kids that their teachers read picture books and that students can feel connected with their teachers and characters in the books.
“It helps them to feel connected to other kids because they all had the opportunity to see it and hear it and experience it,” Bussan said.