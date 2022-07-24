America Westerband has lived in the continental United States for more than two decades, but her heart remains in the mountains of her native Puerto Rico.
When she dies, that’s where the 65-year-old Dubuque resident wants her ashes to be buried.
“Puerto Rico is a part of who I am, and that’s why I have to be proud of my heritage,” she said. “I dress like a Puerto Rican, I live in a Spanish house, I cook my traditional food, I speak my language, and I love my language. I am very proud of being Latina.”
Westerband is one of many Spanish-speaking residents living in the tri-state area. Here, they have faced linguistic and cultural barriers, economic hardship and racism, but they also have found opportunities as part of an expanding Latino community.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with several of these individuals, conversing in both English and Spanish, to hear their stories, struggles and hopes for the future.
A booming population
When she enrolled at Darlington (Wis.) High School in 2016 after moving to the area from El Salvador, Yasmin Mendoza was one of four Latino students in the school. Now, she estimates there are more than 30.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s Hispanic or Latino population grew by 23% from 2010 to 2020, accounting for more than 50% of the total U.S. population growth in those 10 years.
Dubuque County’s Hispanic or Latino population increased by nearly 65% during that time, from 1,807 individuals in 2010 to 2,977 in 2020.
Southwest Wisconsin experienced substantial growth in the past decade. In Lafayette County, the Hispanic or Latino population jumped by 108.6%, while Grant County’s increased by 90.4%.
The attraction of Dubuque and the surrounding area for many Spanish-speaking residents is the calm, safe and affordable lifestyle they find here. Many spoke of abundant job opportunities, access to shopping and other amenities and a relaxed atmosphere hard to find in bigger cities.
After working as a Spanish teacher in Florida for 20 years, Westerband described Dubuque as the perfect place to retire.
“I found it to be a very calm place,” she said. “Here, I have a more relaxed and peaceful life … and Dubuque also felt more open to another culture. I don’t have a fear of speaking my language.”
By any other name
Although the U.S. Census Bureau uses both “Hispanic” and “Latino,” the two categories are not necessarily synonymous, nor do all individuals define each term the same way.
In general, the term “Hispanic” is typically used to refer to people from, or whose ancestors were from, a Spanish-speaking land or culture. Meanwhile, the term “Latino” (or “Latina,” if referring to a group of females) usually refers to a person from or whose ancestors were from a Latin American country, including Central and South America and the Caribbean.
Not all who identify as Hispanic or Latino speak Spanish or use it as their primary language. For example, in Dubuque County, the 2020 Census reported that 1,800 individuals speak Spanish at home, and 520 people do so in Lafayette County — about half the counties’ total number of Hispanic or Latino residents.
Many Spanish-speaking people identify themselves by their country of origin, often wearing its history and culture proudly on their sleeves.
“I’ve always been proud of our food and baseball players and culture, and wherever I go, I’ll hang up our flag,” said Dubuque resident Enoc Sanchez, 27, whose family is from the Dominican Republic. “ … Every Latin American country is extremely proud.”
Sanchez said many Dubuque residents erroneously assume that all those who appear Latino are from Mexico. Some take it for granted that he likes spicy food, when traditional Dominican cuisine is actually not very spicy.
“Our population is so varying and so diverse,” he said. “We’re not all just Mexican.”
Coming to America
Dubuque resident Juan Monjarrez grew up in Granada, Nicaragua. He learned English by watching television before attending Ave Maria University in Florida, where he earned a business and marketing degree.
He briefly returned to Nicaragua, but a deteriorating political and economic situation prompted him to move to Platteville, Wis., in 2015.
“In Nicaragua, things are bad. There’s no other way to put it,” he said. “You barely can afford basic stuff over there. Even with a title and a bachelor’s degree, it still is hard to find a decent, well-paying job.”
With a mother originally from California, Monjarrez has dual citizenship, and he had a friend living in Platteville who encouraged him to move there. When he arrived, he had a suitcase and about $150, but he emphasized that he was one of the lucky ones.
“Some Latinos spend months traveling trying to cross the border, and when they get here, they have no contacts, they don’t speak English, not even a penny in their pockets and no job secured,” he said. “I had a friend and a job waiting for me in Platteville, and a place to stay.”
Mayra Mendoza, 37, immigrated from El Salvador to California in 2005. She left behind three daughters, including Yasmin Mendoza, who stayed with an aunt in El Salvador.
“I came because I was a single mom and I was alone in my country, and it was difficult with my children,” Mayra said. “I needed to immigrate here and make money to provide for them. It took 10 years to be able to bring my kids here.”
In many families, parents or older relatives will travel to America first, followed by spouses, children and other family members as money allows.
A friend of the Mendozas, 17-year-old Gerson Soto, came to Darlington from Honduras three years ago. His father had been in Darlington for about a year at that time, so he traveled alone. Gerson’s mother remains in Honduras, but he and his father hope to one day bring her to Darlington as well.
“Nobody knows how much everything we’ve been through has cost,” Yasmin said. “These are very hard experiences, but they are things that make us special. It’s something to be proud of, to come from another country to this country and overcome (obstacles), or at least try to overcome them.”
Hard at work
Oliver Ortega and his wife, Telma Callejas, came to Galena, Ill., from Mexico in 2004. Within two weeks of their arrival, the couple was working as housekeepers at a local resort from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Then, Ortega would have a half-hour to return to their apartment, change his clothes and report to work as a dishwasher at an area restaurant.
“I never knew anything about cleaning a house before I came to America, and I didn’t see myself working washing dishes in a restaurant,” he said. “But it is what it is. You take it, or there is not too much, especially when you do not speak English and you don’t know too much about the area.”
As of September, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that Hispanic and Latino laborers made up 43% of the U.S. workforce in farming, fishing and forestry jobs, nearly 38% in cleaning and maintenance, 35% in construction and 27% in food preparation and service.
The report noted that although Latinos “remain overrepresented in service occupations,” they now make up 10.7% of workers in management jobs, up from 5.2% in 2000.
In California, Mayra Mendoza cleaned houses for four years before moving to Wisconsin, where she worked on a ranch milking cattle and, later, in a factory. She moved to Darlington in 2015, and the next year, her daughters came from El Salvador to join her. Mayra now works from home, making and selling pupusas, a dish from El Salvador that consists of a corn tortilla stuffed with savory filling.
Monjarrez held several jobs, including a stint as a salesman at a car dealership. Last year, he launched Monjarrez, LLC, through which he sells and rents cars.
In whatever occupation they pursue, many bilingual Latinos find themselves serving as translators for their community.
Sanchez, an insurance agent with New York Life, previously was a member service representative for a credit union. In that role, he largely worked with Spanish-speaking customers.
“We find so much lacking in Dubuque when it comes to Hispanic events and any representation of our culture, that even in our work, we’re trying to impact our community,” he said. “At (the credit union), one of the first things I told them when I got hired was that I really want to help the Latino community.”
Linguistic and cultural barriers
One of the most challenging parts of starting a new life in America can be the linguistic barrier.
“I could only say ‘Hello,’ ‘Nice to meet you’ and a few colors (in English),” recalled Darlington resident Scarleth Canales, 19, who came to the U.S. from Honduras about six years ago.
As of 2018, Pew Research Center reported that immigrants from Mexico had the lowest rate of English proficiency among all immigrant groups, with 34% reporting that they spoke only English at home or spoke English at least “very well.” Immigrants from Central and South America reported 35% and 56% English proficiency rates, respectively.
Canales was still of school age at the time of her arrival in America, so she benefited from English as a second language classes. However, those who immigrate as adults sometimes have a more difficult time, as language classes are not a structured part of their daily routines.
Mayra Mendoza speaks very little English, and the process of learning the little she does know was “horrible.”
“It’s a very difficult language, and going from Spanish to English, there’s a ton of differences,” she said.
The situation is similar for Edith Espinoza, 37, who lives in Dyersville, Iowa, with her family, including her younger sister Brenda, 33. The family is originally from Monterrey, Mexico, but moved to Postville, Iowa, around 2000.
Brenda was 12 when she arrived and learned English through school, but Edith, who was already 15, had a tougher time. Today, she speaks little English, which makes it difficult to set up doctor’s appointments, apply for jobs or help her son with homework.
“When you don’t speak it or you don’t understand it, they laugh at you when you try to speak English,” she said.
Monjarrez also struggled with differences in cultural behaviors. In Nicaragua, he was taught to greet women with a kiss on the cheek, which violated cultural norms in his new Midwestern home.
“For Latinos, the majority of us are very affectionate. We’re very warm. We like to hug, and we like to kiss people,” he said. “People here are a little bit colder in that aspect.”
Overcoming misconceptions and making connections
Aside from learning a new language and culture, many Latino tri-state residents struggled to find supportive friends and community members.
“You don’t feel welcome at times,” said Mayela Cardona, of Cascade, Iowa, the cousin of Brenda and Edith Espinoza. “There’s always stuff going on in the community, but (other residents) don’t ask for our opinion, and they don’t include us. I don’t know if they don’t want to take the time to do it or don’t have the resources.”
From being called a drug dealer to being ordered to speak English, Juan Monjarrez has heard it all.
“Americans see a Latino and … they think we crossed the border, they think we’re illegal and we work in construction or we are uneducated or we make the minimum (wage),” he said. “You have to see their face when I tell them that I have a degree and I came here in a plane.”
Yara Lopez, now 24, moved from Los Angeles to Dubuque in 2015 to attend University of Dubuque. At first, she found very few fellow Hispanic students with whom she could connect.
“I only knew myself and two other people,” said Lopez, whose family is from El Salvador. “I didn’t get a really close group of Latino friends until a year ago.”
Sanchez, who moved to Dubuque to attend Emmaus Bible College, experienced a similar period of isolation.
“Finding a community is tough because we don’t intermingle that easily,” he said. “We don’t know who’s working where. Not everyone goes out at the same time. Everyone has a different walk of faith. … So there’s no real way for us to connect unless we went to college together or someone connected us. To this day, there are Latinos that I meet that say, ‘There’s more of you? Where have you been all this time?’”
Sanchez and his friends found a home at Smokestack in Dubuque, which hosts Latin nights with Sanchez as DJ. He also joined a Café Latino Dubuque Facebook group of local Latinos who meet monthly for coffee and fellowship.
Those with family nearby lean on their relatives for support, while others find connection through teachers. Yasmin Mendoza, Scarleth Canales and Gerson Soto said their English as a second language teacher, Kaylee Crist, pushed them to succeed while valuing the lived experiences they bring to their learning.
“The patience she had motivated me to pursue my dream,” said Canales, who will attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville this fall and hopes to become a Spanish teacher.
The next generation
Parents who immigrated from Spanish-speaking countries also struggle to keep their children connected to the culture they left behind.
Brenda Espinoza and Mayela Cardona agreed that their children gravitate toward English, though they can speak Spanish.
“He understands what I’m saying — he just doesn’t answer back in Spanish,” Mayela said of her son Brandon, 10.
Oliver Ortega, his wife, Telma, and their children, Oliver and Mia Ortega, moved back to their native Mexico in 2019, where they lived for two years before returning to Galena in 2021.
After having spent her first nine years in America, Mia said going to school in Mexico “didn’t feel right.”
“I felt weird. These people weren’t of my culture,” she said. “It was hard for me to find any friends.”
Her father nodded.
“You may look like a Mexican, but you don’t act and you don’t think like a Mexican,” he said.
Still, Mia is proud of her Mexican heritage, from the strong family ties to the delicious food such as tacos al pastor.
Westerband’s son’s name is Carlos Eduardo, but he now prefers to be called Charlie.
“I tell him, ‘Carlos, you have a beautiful name in Spanish,” she said.
Carlos, now 25, was born in Puerto Rico but grew up in Florida, where his mother required him to speak Spanish at home as a child.
“I didn’t want him to lose his identity. I didn’t want him to lose his culture,” she said. “For me, it’s not a political point — it’s something cultural. You see many Spanish-speaking people that their children don’t speak Spanish … but I want my son to be conscious of all the cultures in his life. He can’t forget who he is.”
Positive changes
Last year, Yara Lopez organized the inaugural Dubuque Latinx Fiesta, held in Washington Square in October. The event featured dance performances, food and products from local Latino-owned businesses.
“We needed to do something for our community that is made by our community,” she said. “I wanted it to be authentic: our people, our language and our music.”
Lopez said organizers plan to repeat the event this year. She hopes last year’s large crowd indicates a growing sense of support for the area’s Spanish-speaking community.
Many other organizations in the Dubuque area provide resources for Spanish-speaking residents, from Presentation Lantern Center and Multicultural Family Center to Latino Empowerment and Development (LEAD).
Several area churches, including St. Patrick Church in Dubuque and Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, offer services in Spanish. And earlier this month, Grand View United Methodist Church in Dubuque launched a Hispanic ministry called Nueva Vista: Iglesia Hispana, led by Diego Chuyma.
“It is absolutely the starting point, and it seems like there’s Hispanic folks in the tri-state area that are interested and don’t have a Protestant worship option or Christian community,” said Grand View pastor Tom Shinkle.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque also recently started a bilingual storytime program called “Pequeños Cuentos,” led by teen services employee Haidee Cardoso.
“I like being able to share this side of me with my patrons,” said Cardoso, whose family is from Mexico. “The feedback has been good, and a lot of people are very appreciative of me speaking Spanish.”
Lopez called on the Dubuque community to seek the input of Latino residents not merely because they are Latino but because they are experienced professionals.
“Think about me in all of my skills. I have a lot of skills to give. Don’t just use the fact that I’m Brown and Latina and I speak Spanish,” she said. “(If you do), you’re not really respecting me as a person, just trying to use me for your own benefit.”
In an ideal world, said Mayra Mendoza, both cultures can maintain their unique characteristics while learning from each other.
“We are different, but that is the beautiful thing,” she said. “We can take the North American culture, learn from each other and mix it into a very beautiful combination.”
