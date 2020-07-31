News in your town

White House report recommends bar, gym closures in Dubuque County, other measures due to 'red zone' status

Ernst, Finkenauer, Grassley talk pandemic relief, infrastructure during virtual event with Dubuque leaders

33 more COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Dubuque County; 1st related death in Jackson County

Five Flags reopening for 1st time during pandemic

Peosta council OKs 1st reading of ATV/UTV ordinance, unsure of golf carts

Weekend Buzz: 4 local events to check out

Local businesses donate training manikins to East Dubuque first responders

Official: Hy-Vee not interested in former Shopko in Lancaster

Police: Traffic stop leads to arrest of 3 meth dealers; Dubuque man rushed to hospital for ingesting 10 baggies of drug

2 local sheriffs, police chief announce they will not enforce Evers' mask mandate

Police: Traffic stop leads to arrest of 3 meth dealers; Dubuque man rushed to hospital for ingesting 10 baggies of drug

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Grant County COVID-19 testing event next week canceled

33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 1 death in Jackson County

Police: Refused service, Dubuque woman pushes scanner, computer off store counter