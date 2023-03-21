Jackson County Conservation will offer a variety of day camps for area youth this summer, and registration is now open.
In June, two “city camps” will be held for youth entering first through fifth grade. The June 13 session will take place at Felderman Park in Bellevue, while the June 15 session will take place at Two Good Park in Preston. Both camps will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, and the cost is $10 per camper.
The Explorer Camp for kids entering kindergarten or first grade will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11, 12 and 13 at Hurstville Interpretive Center. Cost is $30 per camper.
Recommended for you
The Ranger Camp for those entering second and third grade will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18, 19 and 20 at Hurstville Interpretive Center. Cost is $30 per camper.
Two sessions of Adventure Camp for children entering fourth and fifth grades will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hurstville Interpretive Center. The first session is June 19 and 20, while the second is June 21 and 22. Campers should sign up for one session, and cost is $30 per camper.
For youth entering sixth through eighth grades, three camps will be offered.
An overnight canoe and kayak camping trip along the Maquoketa River will take place June 14 and 15. The cost is $30 per camper, with food provided.
A water sports day camp and a shooting sports day camp will be held Aug. 1 and 8, respectively, at Hurstville Interpretive Center, with a cost of $10 per camper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.