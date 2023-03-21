Jackson County Conservation will offer a variety of day camps for area youth this summer, and registration is now open.

In June, two “city camps” will be held for youth entering first through fifth grade. The June 13 session will take place at Felderman Park in Bellevue, while the June 15 session will take place at Two Good Park in Preston. Both camps will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, and the cost is $10 per camper.

